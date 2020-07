The Buffalo Center Volunteer Fire Department has decided to postpone its annual street dance, which was scheduled for this Friday, July 3.

“The Buffalo Center Fire Department's main objective is public safety, and with the recent and rapid incline in COVID-19 cases, we have decided that having our street dance would be contradictory to our main objective,” said Nick Haugen, fire department secretary. “We have decided to postpone our dance until a later date that will be determined sometime in the near future.”