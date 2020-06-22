Luminarias on sale for “Ride for Relay”

Winnebago County Relay for Life will feature a different format this year, as people are encouraged to come in their vehicles to Forest City on Saturday, June 27 for a “Ride for Relay” parade. The parade will begin at 8 p.m. that evening, and vehicles should line up along John K. Hanson Drive.

Participants are encouraged to display signs on their vehicles to honor or memorialize a special person in their life who has been affected by cancer. Donation buckets will be located throughout the parade route to allow Relay for Life of Winnebago County to raise funds for the fight against cancer.

Luminarias will be on display once again this year, and those are on sale now at HyVee in Forest City. Forms are available at the Customer Service counter every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. Luminarias may be personalized to honor or memorialize someone who has been impacted by cancer. The deadline to order luminarias is Thursday, June 25. People can also purchase a luminaria by contacting Lonnie Arnevik at 641-584-2233 and leaving a message.

The changes to this year’s Relay will allow for social distancing in the midst of the ongoing public health emergency, and people are asked to remain in their vehicles.