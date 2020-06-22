Governor lifts restrictions on swimming pools

The Buffalo Center Swimming Pool will begin hosting open swim hours this week, as Governor Kim Reynolds has lifted restrictions on pools that only allowed for swim lessons and lap swimming.

The pool will special hours through Thursday of this week, as swim lessons continue with morning and afternoon sessions until the 18th. Open swimming will be available from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. until Thursday, and then regular pool hours will begin on Friday, June 19. The baby pool is also open.

Regular hours at the pool include open swim Monday through Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Open swim is also held Saturdays from 1 to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 to 8 p.m. Adult swim hours include 12 to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday, as well as 5 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Pool Manager Sarah Paulson says they’ve been looking forward to opening up. She says she was fortunate that all the lifeguards came back from last year and are ready to work. Paulson says some pools have had trouble finding lifeguards, since their usual lifeguards may have found other jobs when the pools weren’t sure if they could open this summer.

Things aren’t too far behind schedule at the Buffalo Center Pool, as they opened on June 2 for lap swimming and have been doing extra sessions of swim lessons the past couple of weeks to allow for smaller class sizes. With all restrictions now being lifted, Paulson says they’ll also be opening the concession stand at the pool.

In Thompson, the City Council planned to make a decision on Monday about whether to open the Thompson Swimming Pool.