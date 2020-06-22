First home games of the summer Wednesday

The high school baseball and softball seasons are underway at last, as the teams from North Iowa High School were scheduled to play in Garner on Monday, June 15 for their season opener, followed by games at Northwood on Tuesday. This Wednesday, June 17 marks their first home games of the year, as North Iowa hosts North Union at Bison Field. Boys’ JV starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by girls’ varsity at 6 p.m. and the varsity boys’ and JV girls’ games at 7:30.

While the games will be open to the public, the bleachers will be off limits in order to promote social distancing. Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to watch the games.