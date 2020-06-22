Commencement day at last for Class of 2020
After 13-plus years spent learning and growing together, the North Iowa High School Class of 2020 had to wait a little bit longer than most classes to receive their diplomas this spring. School activities, including Commencement, were put on hold this spring due to COVID-19, but the seniors’ big day was rescheduled with some changes to allow for social distancing on Sunday, June 14. Thirty-seven of the 39 members of the NIHS Class of 2020 gathered in the Wellness Center for a class photo prior to Sunday’s ceremony. Front from left are: Esther Shortenhaus, Lexes Helland, Kelsi Holt, Chelsey Armstrong, and Cynthia Rodriguez. Second row: Sydney Sabin, Harlie Lawson, Kaley Julius, Alexa Vrieze, Nicole Kirschbaum, and Reese Wertjes. Third row: Samantha Stenersen, Hunter Meinders, Twila Leonard, Kylie Buns, Eber Lopez, Melissa Hofbauer, and Jade DeLong. Fourth row: Colton Albrant, Cas Peterson, Hannah Main, Kenzy Jensvold, Samantha Davis, and Jeremy Dirksen. Fifth row: Mia Blodgett, Cody Smidt, Joey Goetz, Sierra Billick, Brody Bennett, and Brenna Paulson. Back row: Seth Long, Morgan Boehm, Cedric Frerichs, Roe Brackey, Andrew Beenken, Ella Hughes, and Austin Kelso.
See more photos in the June 17 edition of the Buffalo Center Tribune.
